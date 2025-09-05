Dubai: Travelling this weekend? Leave earlier due to roadworks, DXB says

Are you planning to fly out for the long weekend? Many residents making the most of this public holiday after working through the summer.

However, a new advisory issued by DXB on Friday says that road works will affect traffic flow to the airport from September 5 to 7.

In a tweet on X, the airport asked travellers to either use the metro or "allow extra time" to avoid unexpected delays if heading to Terminal 1 or 3.

Travel agencies said that they are witnessing strong demand, especially from bachelors and newlyweds who stayed back during the summer while families travelled abroad.

Many companies in the UAE encourage single employees to balance their leaves by working through the peak vacation season, and this surprise long weekend has created a window for them.

(With inputs from SM Ayaz Zakir)