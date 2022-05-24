Dust storm in UAE: Driving tips for motorists to stay safe on roads

Drop in visibility poses several challenge for drivers

KT file photo

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 6:41 PM

Driving in dusty weather comes with challenges, and it is very important to practice safe driving when the weather conditions are not favourable.

For the last couple of days, the UAE has been experiencing sandstorms that has reduced the visibility at times in some area and it is forecasted the storm will sweep over many parts of the country.

Driving tips during dusty conditions

Ensure the vehicle's headlights work well before going on the roads.

Be extra cautious on the roads

Reduce speed while switching lanes

Keep a safe distance between the vehicle in front and behind

If it get too dusty, close the windows and turn on the AC

Earlier today, the weather bureau had predicted a severe dust storm in the UAE. There would also be a drop in temperatures over the next few days, with windy conditions.

Moderate to fresh North-westerly winds which may be stronger at times over the sea will cause blowing and suspended dust especially Westward, reducing horizontal visibility. Wind speeds of 15 – 35kmph reaching 45 km/hr is also predicted for the rest of the week with fair weather.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea over the coming days.

Flight operations have been affected in Kuwait and Iraq due to multiple sandstorms.

