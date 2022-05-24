Dust storm in UAE: Driving tips for motorists to stay safe on roads

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has so far completed 36,000 homes for Emiratis
UAE5 hours ago
Driving in dusty weather comes with challenges, and it is very important to practice safe driving when the weather conditions are not favourable.
For the last couple of days, the UAE has been experiencing sandstorms that has reduced the visibility at times in some area and it is forecasted the storm will sweep over many parts of the country.
Driving tips during dusty conditions
Earlier today, the weather bureau had predicted a severe dust storm in the UAE. There would also be a drop in temperatures over the next few days, with windy conditions.
Moderate to fresh North-westerly winds which may be stronger at times over the sea will cause blowing and suspended dust especially Westward, reducing horizontal visibility. Wind speeds of 15 – 35kmph reaching 45 km/hr is also predicted for the rest of the week with fair weather.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea over the coming days.
Flight operations have been affected in Kuwait and Iraq due to multiple sandstorms.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has so far completed 36,000 homes for Emiratis
UAE5 hours ago
The storm will move from the country’s western regions towards the south and the east
UAE6 hours ago
The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
UAE8 hours ago
Temperatures will decrease over some coastal areas especially westward
UAE11 hours ago
In 2007, Mina performed in the emirate for the first time and was encouraged to start building a comedy scene
UAE20 hours ago
The fair, running till May 29, sees participation of more than 1,130 publishers from over 80 countries
UAE20 hours ago
Tadweer has worked throughout Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr to enhance public sanitation services
UAE22 hours ago
As per an agreement signed between MBRGI and WEF, Dubai will be the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the Food Innovation Hubs
UAE22 hours ago