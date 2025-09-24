  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Orange, yellow dust alerts issued, visibility drops below 1500 metre in some parts

The NCM warned of reduction in horizontal visibility over Al Maktoum international Airport, Al Wathba and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 24 Sept 2025, 5:16 PM

Visibility dropped significantly across the UAE on Wednesday, September 24, as dusty conditions spread across a large part of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a number of alerts, ranging from yellow to orange, warning residents of dusty winds across several areas in the country from 10:30am to 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The NCM warned of blowing dust and reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metre over Abu Al Abyad Island (Abu Dhabi), Dalma Island and Al Yasat Island in Al Dhafra region.

In another alert, they warned of reduction in horizontal visibility over Al Maktoum international airport to less than 1500 metre. They also warned of similar conditions in Al Wathba and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi.