Due dates for bill payments extended, no extra fees: Sewa announces service update of systems

A survey of elderly citizens' homes will be conducted, along with a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak'
Sharjah's electricity and water authority Sewa has announced that it will carry a "comprehensive update and development of all electronic systems."
The authority said that the update will take place from August 4 to August 8, and that the due date for invoices during this period will be extended without any additional fees for the customer.
It also confirmed that there would be no disconnection of services while the update is underway.
Sharjah residents can pay their electricity and water bills online on the Sewa website. The service was started in 2007 to allow residents to complete payments at ease via credit cards. In order to avail of the service, residents must register for a Sewa Online Account.
ALSO READ:
A survey of elderly citizens' homes will be conducted, along with a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak'
Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
UAE President was welcomed by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan
Saudi national wins a luxury car for the third time
This digital identity system provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities, as well as private companies
Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception
Healthcare professionals performed a groundbreaking surgery to transform her life with a custom-made jaw
17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools participated in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge