Dubai’s work-from-park initiative will soon expand to more places in Dubai following a successful trial, as the emirate looks to enhance employee wellbeing by integrating more green spaces, an official said.

Since the launch of the initiative, the park’s co-working space has been “fully booked all the time,” said Mahmoud AlBurai, Advisor at the Director General’s Office in Dubai Municipality.

He said the work-from-park initiative will expand to other areas in Dubai, hinting at Deira.

“People are asking us for more spaces on co-working, and this is what Dubai Municipality is now considering,” he told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Big 5 Global event on Monday.

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“The idea is we want to make sure that people are brought to nature. And it's part of our parks strategy. We want to make sure people come to parks throughout the year,” said the Dubai Municipality advisor.

Dubai Municipality introduced the project earlier this month in collaboration with construction company Group Amana and Letswork, a subscription-based coworking platform.

Two months to design and implement

“We wanted to test the technology, modular construction, (which) is building inside factories with the highest quality, with the least waste,” AlBurai said.

He revealed that the entire process took only about two months, from designing the space and manufacturing it in a factory to bringing it to the park itself.

“The idea is we want to make sure that we use technology to build fast, to build higher quality and to build more affordable,” he added.

Dh50 to work for a whole day

The first phase of this project was introduced at Al Barsha Pond Park, which Dubai Public Parks’ manager previously told Khaleej Times was chosen for its location and wide range of amenities, such as a jogging track, children’s play area and the actual pond.

The day pass starts at Dh50 and includes access to the workspace as well as complimentary coffee. The Al Barsha work-from-park space is open daily from 8am to 8pm.