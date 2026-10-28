Dubai's Wild Wadi waterpark to reopen on November 1; tickets from Dh149

Wild Wadi Waterpark, one of Dubai's most recognisable attractions, is set to reopen its doors on Sunday, November 1.

Tickets start from Dh149, with guests getting a chance to experience 30 rides and attractions in the waterpark.

From the popular Jumeirah Sceirah to Tantrum Alley, there is something for all those who enjoy an adrenaline rush. Or visitors can take a beat in the Wave Pool. Live music and entertainment will also be available for visitors to kick back and relax.

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Part of Truly Amazing, Dubai Holding Entertainment’s first annual entertainment season, the reopening invites families and friends to come together to rediscover the popular destination.

The park is also planning celebrations and seasonal offerings for World Children’s Week, Movember and the festive season.