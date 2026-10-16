Dubai's WHO hub delivers medical supplies to 74 countries in a year

The World Health Organization’s logistics hub in Dubai delivered medical supplies to 74 countries during 2025-2026, the UAE said at a regional health meeting in Cairo.

The 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean was held from October 13 to 15. During the meeting, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, highlighted UAE's support for air cargo flights carrying medical supplies to Gaza.

The UAE called for health facilities and healthcare workers to be protected, and for essential services to continue in areas affected by crises.

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UAE health achievements

The UAE recorded the Eastern Mediterranean Region’s highest UHC service coverage index, according to the meeting’s annual report. The index tracks access to essential health services.

Other achievements listed included eliminating industrially produced trans fats from locally manufactured processed foods, introducing patient safety practices across public and private healthcare sectors, and establishing an independent authority to regulate medicines and medical products.

The UAE also reported developing an integrated system for health surveillance and data sharing to improve preparedness and support faster decision-making.

The country has begun implementing its National Health Workforce Strategy for 2026–2030. It aims to strengthen the health workforce and develop primary healthcare and emergency response capabilities.

The UAE also discussed plans for a national health insurance system intended to support sustainable health financing, broaden health protection and improve the quality of services.

UAE highlights polio efforts

At a separate meeting on polio eradication and outbreaks, the UAE delegation called for international partnerships to be linked with immunisation programmes and disease surveillance.

It highlighted a US$140 million contribution from the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, part of international pledges totalling US$1.9 billion towards polio eradication.

The UAE said commitments by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan towards polio eradication have reached US$525 million since 2011. It also said more than 850 million vaccine doses had been delivered in Pakistan through supported efforts.

In Afghanistan, the UAE is helping lead the Polio Legacy Challenge with regional and international partners. The initiative aims to strengthen primary healthcare, immunisation and health infrastructure alongside efforts to eradicate polio.

Al Rand said the UAE was using international partnerships and expertise to expand preventive services, strengthen countries’ ability to protect children and make progress towards eliminating targeted diseases. He said the country would continue working with WHO and other partners to improve primary healthcare, surveillance and preparedness.