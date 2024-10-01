Dubai’s 'student-centric' education model aims to shape tomorrow’s leaders

Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs
Dubai aims to create a world-leading, innovative education system that prioritises ‘students at its heart’ while equipping them with the skills needed to lead and shape the future.
The student-centric approach is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position the emirate as a premier global hub for living and education.
On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved a comprehensive strategy to transform Dubai’s education sector by 2033.
The Education Strategy 2033 is crafted to revolutionise the education system, guaranteeing high-quality education for everyone.
This plan seeks to create a system that empowers Dubai to achieve its goals, fosters capacity building, and elevates the overall standard of education.
Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our strategy for a world-leading education system will foster lifelong learning and equip the next generation of national leaders, grounded in Emirati values and identity, to shape the future.”
He added, “HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has always championed the values of quality education and dedicated zones for academic, university, and knowledge institutions. Now, Dubai is designing its next decade, and we are building an education system based on the principle of lifelong learning—a system that can adapt to change and nurture national talents. It will be a future-focused education system that involves both teachers and learners in a continuous journey of creativity and growth.”
Under the new strategy, the government has “directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.”
The Education Strategy 2033 is aligned with Dubai's 2033 Plan, as well as its social and economic agendas. It prioritises providing world-class education from early childhood to higher levels of learning, delivered by well-renowned teachers and academic staff.
With a focus on lifelong learning, it encourages active involvement from both parents and the community. The strategy aims to create a student-centred system that fosters talent, creativity, and equips learners with essential life skills to prepare them for the future. It emphasises early career guidance, ensuring that UAE students remain highly competitive and are able to gain admission to top universities, both locally and globally.
Additionally, the strategy offers diverse educational pathways, including internationally accredited vocational institutions aimed at developing human capital in alignment with national priorities.
The plan was shaped through extensive consultation with over 700 stakeholders, including educators, school principals, parents, and university leaders, across more than 50 sessions involving 290 institutions.
