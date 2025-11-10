  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Dubai's 'Smart Eye' to use drones to predict disease spread, monitor plant health

The programme is being rolled out in partnership with private entity Eanan, a company building some of the most versatile drones that is being used by several government entities

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 11:40 AM

Top Stories

Lives at risk: UAE Filipinos watch in fear as typhoon Fung-wong batters the Philippines

Lives at risk: UAE Filipinos watch in fear as typhoon Fung-wong batters the Philippines

UAE 'unlikely' to join international Gaza security force, says Gargash

UAE 'unlikely' to join international Gaza security force, says Gargash

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

Dubai Municipality has signed several new partnerships to improve the forecasting of infectious diseases and monitor the city using drones among other projects. It is part of the emirate’s attempt to become a proactive city that preempts the needs of its residents. 

The Smart Eye programme will use drones to assist in the civic body’s functions across the emirate. “We will begin using drones for two use-case scenarios,” said Khulood Mustafawi, Future foresight specialist at Dubai Municipality. “One of them will be to monitor the health of plants and the other will be to sow seeds in large fields. Once we get the feedback from these, we will consider rolling out drones on a larger scale.”

Recommended For You

'Incredible week': Rybakina outguns Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

'Incredible week': Rybakina outguns Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

UAE: Big reveal inside Pyramid to be announced in 2026, says prominent Egyptologist

UAE: Big reveal inside Pyramid to be announced in 2026, says prominent Egyptologist

UAE launches hotline for reporting drug crimes with rewards for informants

UAE launches hotline for reporting drug crimes with rewards for informants

UAE: After hitting a 5-year low, gold jewellery sales pick up as prices ease

UAE: After hitting a 5-year low, gold jewellery sales pick up as prices ease

Spanish police arrest trucker wanted in Germany for drug trafficking

Spanish police arrest trucker wanted in Germany for drug trafficking

 

At the Urban Future Week held at Museum of the Future, DM Director General Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita signed MoUs with five other government departments to improve the functioning of the civic body and prepare it to serve its residents better. The Smart Eye programme is being rolled out in partnership with private entity Eanan. The company has been building some of the most versatile drones that is being used by several government entities in the country. 

Spread of infectious diseases 

The municipality signed an agreement with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to improve the forecasting of infectious diseases. According to Fidaa Alhammadi, Head of Strategy and corporate development department at DM, this partnership specifically deals with diseases spread through insects or animals. “Both entities will work together to predict the possibility of such diseases and eradicate them,” she said.  

In his opening speech, Marwan highlighted how Dubai Municipality is being guided by three pillars – transforming from an intelligent city to a forward looking city that anticipates the needs of its people, moving from sustainability to renewability, and making new destinations to attract more visitors. 