Dubai's 'Smart Eye' to use drones to predict disease spread, monitor plant health

Dubai Municipality has signed several new partnerships to improve the forecasting of infectious diseases and monitor the city using drones among other projects. It is part of the emirate’s attempt to become a proactive city that preempts the needs of its residents.

The Smart Eye programme will use drones to assist in the civic body’s functions across the emirate. “We will begin using drones for two use-case scenarios,” said Khulood Mustafawi, Future foresight specialist at Dubai Municipality. “One of them will be to monitor the health of plants and the other will be to sow seeds in large fields. Once we get the feedback from these, we will consider rolling out drones on a larger scale.”

At the Urban Future Week held at Museum of the Future, DM Director General Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita signed MoUs with five other government departments to improve the functioning of the civic body and prepare it to serve its residents better. The Smart Eye programme is being rolled out in partnership with private entity Eanan. The company has been building some of the most versatile drones that is being used by several government entities in the country.

Spread of infectious diseases

The municipality signed an agreement with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to improve the forecasting of infectious diseases. According to Fidaa Alhammadi, Head of Strategy and corporate development department at DM, this partnership specifically deals with diseases spread through insects or animals. “Both entities will work together to predict the possibility of such diseases and eradicate them,” she said.

In his opening speech, Marwan highlighted how Dubai Municipality is being guided by three pillars – transforming from an intelligent city to a forward looking city that anticipates the needs of its people, moving from sustainability to renewability, and making new destinations to attract more visitors.