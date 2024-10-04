Dubai's RTA lifts ban on e-scooters for Metro riders

The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday announced that commuters can carry some e-scooters on the Metro and Tram.
Foldable e-scooters without a seat can be carried at all operational times in the Metro and Tram. They must, however, fit into the size specification of 120cm x 70cm x 40cm and must not weigh more than 20kg.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority said that foldable e-scooters will now be permitted in metro trains again, however, they must comply with these new rules listed below:
Dubai had announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Metro and Tram from March 1 to ensure safety of passengers. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on February 29 said that commuters are prohibited from carrying their last-mile transport inside the facilities.
ALSO READ:
The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
The group of violators was found hunting in the sandy area of North Khattam
Residents have turned to social media to share their excitement about the visibility of the star in the night sky, linking it to cooler temperatures
Urban planners believe not just tolling but alternate and accessible transport options can have a significant impact on the emirate's traffic congestion
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs144,900 in India
Sheikh Mohamed was met at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
The Ministry of Interior has introduced new changes to the vehicle and driving licence section on its digital platform
The Bangladeshi and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning one