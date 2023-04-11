Dubai's RTA detects serious violations by delivery bike drivers during inspection

Authority consistently monitoring key roads to ensure the safety of bike drivers and other road users

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 5:51 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) recent inspection has detected several serious violations by delivery bike drivers.

This includes failure to comply with safety guidelines, improper use of safety gears and even driving vehicles with expired licenses.

The campaigns that were initiated in the third quarter of 2022 will continue until the end of 2023. More than 7,000 delivery bikes have been inspected so far.

Muhannad Al Mheiri, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA said, “The inspections identified several recurring violations by delivery bike drivers such as the failure to adhere to safety regulations, the lack of wearing protective equipment and reflective vests, operating bikes with expired licenses, and affixing advertising materials on delivery bikes without seeking permits from the RTA.”

He adds, “The awareness and inspection campaigns targeting delivery service providers have played a significant role in detecting violations, ensuring compliance with the rules governing delivery activities in the emirate, and educating establishments about the violations reported.”

The Licensing Agency of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with relevant government agencies, has already carried out several awareness and inspection campaigns on delivery service providers in Dubai.

The campaign covers nine districts along Hessa Street as well as Zabeel and Jumeirah.

“The RTA is consistently monitoring this sector, which is emerging as a vital economic activity in Dubai, to ensure the safety of bike drivers and other road users. Additionally, RTA is keen to ensure that those employed in this industry deliver services at world-class standards to all segments of the community,” says Mheiri.

The educational material for delivery service providers elaborated on violations listed under Administrative Resolution No. 9 of 2021.

Al Mheiri says, “The RTA's Licensing Agency had published essential circulars and instructions for delivery service providers, which call for adhering to the established laws and regulations for the safety of bikers and other road users.

“It highlighted the requirements such as having an approved card to practice delivery service business, technical requirements for delivery bike drivers, the mandatory wearing of uniforms and protective gear while riding, completing professional training for delivery drivers, adhering to a maximum motorcycle speed of 100 km/h, and using delivery boxes approved by RTA.”

ALSO READ: