Dubai's RTA announces new timings, weekend holiday for vehicle testing centres

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced uniform working hours across its 28 vehicle testing centres. With this, business hours at all centres except Tasjeel Hatta and Jebel Ali Centre have been unified.
The new working hours at RTA’s service centres are from 7am to 10.30pm. Tasjeel Hatta Centre will operate from 8am to 4 pm, and Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre, from 7am to 5pm.
Instead of Saturday, the weekend holiday at service provider centres will be on Sunday. Friday working hours will be split into two shifts; morning and evening. In each of the 28 service provider centres, the morning shift will run from 7am to 12 noon; and the evening shift from 3pm to 10.30pm.
On Friday, Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre will open in the morning shift only from 7am to 12 noon, whereas the working hours at the Hatta centre will be limited to the evening shift, from 3pm to 9pm.
