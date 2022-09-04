UAE: New bus service to transport Dubai passengers to Abu Dhabi airport

The service is currently limited to passengers flying Wizz Air

Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:45 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new agreement to transport passengers between Dubai and the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The service will connect the airport with Dubai's Ibn Battuta Bus Station on an 'Express Bus Route'.

The RTA signed the agreement with Capital Express for Rapid Intercity. Currently, the service is limited to passengers flying Wizz Air. The bus fare will be included in the tickets, and the coach buses on this route will be equipped with passenger luggage facilities.

The RTA will provide the parking spaces and infrastructure needed to facilitate the service within Dubai. The RTA will monitor and supervise the workflow at Ibn Battuta Bus Station to ensure the safety of all passengers at the station. Capital Express For Rapid Intercity will handle the safety of passengers transported on their buses.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said the agreement will "greatly enhance" Dubai-Abu Dhabi transport services.

"Joining forces with the private sector will strengthen RTA's public-private partnership, which the authority always seeks to undertake as a means of exchanging experiences and enhancing its public service offerings. It comprises the extension and enhancement of UAE's transport network by offering bus services within cities, including Abu Dhabi," said Bahrozyan.

Eyad Ishaq Al Ansari, CEO, Capital Express For Rapid Intercity, said: "Direct connectivity between both emirates' vital regions, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, will attract more tourists visiting Abu Dhabi and provide travel facilities that will enhance the experience of both tourists and aviation alike."