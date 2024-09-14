Dubai's RTA announces closure of service centres on Prophet's birthday

Heavy vehicles to be issued fines by police if violations that compromise the safety of vehicles, roads, or road users are detected on their part
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced that service provider centres will be closed on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
The closure is on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). RTA said that work will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the regular operating hours.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, GDRFA also announced that it would be closed on September 15, which means that amnesty services will not be available on Sunday.
UAE has also announced a paid holiday on Sunday for public and private sector employees. In Sharjah, public parking will be free on September 15; this does not applied to seven-day paid public parking zones which can be identified by blue parking signs.
After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that's a four-day holiday.
ALSO READ:
Heavy vehicles to be issued fines by police if violations that compromise the safety of vehicles, roads, or road users are detected on their part
The initiative aims to ensure comfort and enhance quality of life for these essential workers
Values of tolerance, inclusivity, diversity I learnt in UAE have influenced me, says pageant winner
A bank is giving both Emirati and expat farmers in the country the loan with the option to repay in instalments over several years to ensure food security
Salama Saif Al Tunaji aspires to contribute to the field of children’s rights, aiming to enhance the status of Emirati youth both locally and globally
The family’s future decisions will be handled by courts in the Emirates
Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village
This is the second flight to depart from Ramon airport, highlighting Emirates' efforts to provide advanced medical care to injured Palestinians