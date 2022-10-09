Dubai's public beaches to be revamped by December

The raffle has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years
Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday that the project to revamp Dubai’s public beaches would complete in December. The project aims to develop and beautify Dubai’s beaches, which are among the emirate’s most significant tourist attractions.
The project is part of the Municipality’s efforts to preserve the aesthetic and elegant appearance of Dubai’s facilities.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the Municipality seeks to take care of all its facilities in the emirate, especially the beaches, as they are important tourist attractions.
The beach rehabilitation project includes Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah 3 beaches in addition to the expansion work and increasing the area of the Umm Suqeim I beach. The project’s scope includes covering the beaches with beach sand and carrying out breakwater and other works to protect public beaches from strong waves.
