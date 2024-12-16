Dubai’s Parkin signs deal to offer paid parking in Saudi Arabia

The Dubai-based company Parkin has signed an agreement to enter the neighbouring Saudi market to offer paid parking services in the kingdom.

The largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai signed an agreement with the Saudi conglomerate Batic Investment and Logistics Company.

The collaboration will focus on the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies to optimise traffic flow and enhance the end-user experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A statement issued by the Dubai-listed firm said the companies will assess opportunities to expand paid parking services in the Saudi market, collaborating with municipalities, real estate developers, operators of shopping centres, hotels, and other venues.