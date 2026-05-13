Dubai’s Parkin instals curb, pole parking cameras across 3 major locations

Parkin announced on Wednesday, May 13, it was currently installing over 500 curb and pole cameras across three major locations in Dubai.

As part of its first phase of the on-street parking camera system, these cameras are being installed in Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa, and Al Corniche.

Notably, the curb-side cameras are the first of its kind in the region. The first phase aims to transform parking into a faster, more predictable experience for customers by reducing time spent searching for spaces, lowering the risk of fines, and enabling auto-payments through the Parkin app.

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Parking lot cameras have also been deployed across controlled parking areas in the emirate, with 200 additional cameras to be installed across several locations.

The systems utilise AI-enabled camera technology to capture vehicle images and automatically read number plates. This will enable detection of entry and exit times, calculation of parking duration, and auto-payment of fees and identification of violations.

All cameras will be solar powered and support real-time occupancy monitoring and automated fee payments. Both systems will be fully integrated within the Parkin App, enabling auto-payment through Parkin Wallet.

The rollout delivers real-time occupancy tracking and automated enforcement, improving parking availability and turnover while reducing congestion associated with searching for parking.

Meanwhile, on February 2026, Parkin commenced a trial of an alternative smart scan car camera system by installing the technology on a single inspection vehicle.

The roof-mounted scan camera system is designed for deployment in some of Dubai’s more congested areas, reducing the need for on-foot field inspections.