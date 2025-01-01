Dubai's New Year Eve fireworks draw tourists who can't enjoy dazzling display back home

Some visitors choose to preserve their home country's traditions while celebrating the festive occasion in the Emirates
Dubai’s iconic fireworks and drone shows once again drew tourists from around the globe to welcome 2025 in grand style, with some stating it’s an experience they’ve never witnessed in their own countries.
Whether viewed from land or sea, the city’s dazzling celebrations always promise unforgettable experiences.
Among the eager visitors were Polish couple Małgosia and Remik, who arrived in Dubai just two days ago for a brief getaway. Determined to make the most of their trip, the duo secured prime front-table dinner reservations at a sushi restaurant in Dubai Mall.
“The Burj Khalifa fireworks are famous throughout the world, so on December 31, we wanted to spend it near the world’s tallest tower and see the fireworks first hand,” said Malgosia.
The couple will return home to their five and seven-year-olds on Thursday. “Our children are very happy with their grandparents,” added Remik. “But we are missing them so we will return home on January 2. We just came for a little sun and good weather.”
Seventeen year old Brazilian tourist Pietra Orsi visited Dubai with her family for the first time to experience the city’s renowned fireworks display. She shared that her family had long considered spending New Year’s Eve outside of Brazil and had dreamed of visiting Dubai for years.
“To be honest, it was very last minute,” Pietra said. “We decided to travel specifically during this time to celebrate New Year’s in Dubai.”
Pietra explained that back home in Brazil, she typically spends New Year’s with friends and family, enjoying good food and music, but without fireworks. She noted that fireworks are uncommon there, partly due to concerns over loud sounds disrupting wildlife. “I’m not used to seeing fireworks, especially on this scale with displays at multiple locations. It’s not a tradition to see (fireworks) every year,” she said.
Despite cherishing her usual celebrations in Brazil, Pietra admitted this experience was unparalleled. “I would definitely spend New Year’s on a yacht again,” she added.
Teresa Gomiero, a tourist from Brazil, frequently visits the UAE during the holidays since the past eight years to spend time with her daughter, Elisabete, who lives here.
She usually celebrates Christmas and New Year with her daughter. But this New Year’s Eve was a special one because for the first time Teresa celebrated it on a yacht.
However, Elisabete also mentioned how every year they make an effort to preserve the Brazilian New Year traditions, such as wearing white to symbolise peace for the coming year.
The mother-daughter duo pointed out a unique Brazilian custom of keeping grape seeds or exactly 12 pomegranate seeds — gifted to them — in their wallets. “We dry the seed, then put it in the wallet so we don’t lose money for the entire year,” Elisabete explained.
She stressed that she plans to continue the tradition of seed-keeping for prosperity while enjoying the festivities alongside her daughter.
