Dubai’s new traffic law: Police explain why stricter rules have been introduced in the emirate

The Dubai Police have underscored the recent amendments to the traffic law in the emirate are aimed at promoting road safety and protecting lives and properties. They are also aligned with the UAE's strategic objective of reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.
Saving lives, safeguarding properties, and deterring offenders are the foundational principles underlying the amendments to the traffic law, the Dubai Police said in a tweet. “To prioritise your safety and the safety of others on the road, acquaint yourself with traffic regulations and laws,” it said.
The police also shared a complete list of newly introduced traffic fines to release impounded vehicles. According to the new traffic law announced in Dubai last week, reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released. The amendments made to the traffic law came into effect on July 6.
