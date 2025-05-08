The first phase of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is set to be completed by 2032, with the capacity to handle 150 million passengers annually. Once operational, it will start taking over all flight operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB), a top official announced Thursday.

As part of the move, a Dh1-billion contract has been awarded to build a second runway at DWC. The announcement was made by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, during on the sidelines of The Airport Show. He added that the enabling work of the second runway, costing Dh75 million, is underway. Enabling work is the very first step in most construction projects.

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Earlier this week, authorities revealed design details of what is being called the “most futuristic airport in the world.” Al Zaffin confirmed that talks with contractors are ongoing, and emphasised that the team is “moving decisively” to deliver the project on schedule.

“The design is being done and we have already started work on the ground,” he said. “The airport will be a technological marvel from all aspects, where we are trying to make it intuitive and smooth.”

Last month, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports (DXB) had confirmed that contracts had been awarded for work to be completed on the DWC —which will be the world’s largest airport upon completion.

Design

Al Zaffin described how the airport is going to be laid out. “There is going to be a giant terminal for arrivals and departures which will then lead to different concourses,” he said. He added that the team went through many designs and models to zero in on the latest iterations of the structure.

Earlier, CEO of DXB Paul Griffiths, had said that the DWC would be divided into eight smaller airports which will give travellers a more intimate experience.

Al Zaffin also added that the airport has been designed to be a “destination” instead of a travel stop. “It will have one of the best and most beautiful retail, duty free and outlets,” he said. “It's going to be a place where travel is celebrated.” A video presentation earlier this week showed an airport which will have immersive experiences, robots carrying bags and baggage reclaim kiosks.

Ultimately, DWC will reach a target capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 tons of cargo per year. Once completed, it will cover 70 square kilometer — five times the size of DXB — and will feature two passenger terminals and seven concourses with over 400 aircraft gates.

Technology

Al Zaffin confirmed that technology and AI will play a huge role in the functioning of the airport. “All the allocation of gates will be done through technology,” he said. “If there are two aircraft where most of the transiting will happen, we will put them next to each other.”

Earlier this week, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the emirate's General Directorate of Identity and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), had said that passengers will be able to clear immigration in just seconds through a smart corridor.

However, Al Zaffin said it might take some time to put that into practice. “We are looking forward to be a borderless airport where people can move through without customs and immigration,” he said. “That is the plan. How much of it we do at the test stage and how much we do at the later stages remains to be seen.”