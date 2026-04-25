Dubai reaches 165 million in global aid initiative worth Dh2.3 billion in 2025

Over the last year, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) spent over Dh2.3 billion on projects and programmes that positively impacted the lives of 165 million people in 122 countries around the world.

Announced in a social media post by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the organisation’s work highlighted a significant increase in outreach, with 16 million more beneficiaries as compared to 2024. MBRGI also widened its geographic footprint, up from 118 countries the previous year.

Sheikh Mohammed added in his post: “The UAE has chosen the industry of hope. And chosen to build life. And chosen to stand with humanity wherever it may be."

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MBRGI is the region’s largest humanitarian and aid organisation of its kind and focuses on moving beyond traditional relief efforts.