Dubai's Malabar Gold wins India court case over false online content

Dubai jeweller Malabar Gold and Diamonds has won a lawsuit in India, with the Bombay High Court ordering online platforms, including Google, Facebook, and others, to remove misleading posts targeting the brand.

The case arose after Pakistani-origin British social media influencer Alishba Khalid attended and posted videos of the opening of Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ outlet in Birmingham, UK.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor, who is also the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, along with numerous UK-based influencers, attended the event on September 6. Soon, “misleading content” began circulating on social media regarding the inauguration.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said, “The event was a grand celebration, inaugurated by our brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor, alongside the Mayor of Birmingham, the Consulate-General of India, members of parliament, and others. With over 10,000 attendees, including more than 100 influencers and representatives from mainstream media, the event received extensive and positive coverage across major platforms.

“One of the influencers present at the event has previously expressed controversial views related to Operation Sindoor. This individual was just one of many attendees and does not represent Malabar Gold and Diamonds or its values in any official capacity,” Ahamed added in a statement to Khaleej Times. Several social media posts in India labelled the jeweller as 'Pakistan sympathiser'.

He noted that, following the case filed by Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the Bombay High Court on September 29 ordered the immediate removal of all defamatory posts. “The misinformation surrounding this event largely comes from individuals without firsthand knowledge, relying on speculation and distorted social media content,” he said.

Ahamed also explained that the Birmingham store’s opening, originally scheduled for May 25, had been postponed due to the tragic Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22.

The managing director further stated that similar attempts to malign the jeweller’s reputation have occurred in the past. He urged the public to disregard false narratives and rely on verified sources.