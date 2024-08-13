Dubai's JBR e-scooter ban triggers similar calls from other neighbourhoods

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 7:51 AM

Ban on use of e-scooters and e-bikes at the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) community in Dubai for safety reasons has triggered a wave of similar calls from residents of neighbouring communities who have voiced concerns about the reckless use of the battery-powered mobility devices.

The Dubai Community Management confirmed to Khaleej Times that the decision to ban e-scooters and e-bikes at JBR was aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring a safer environment. Notices in Arabic and English with crossed-out icons of e-bikes and e-scooters have been prominently installed in the area.

Asiya Khasnutdinova firmly believes that electric scooters should be restricted in her area. The American expat has lived in Dubai Marina for four years and recalled how pedestrian-friendly it used to be.

"I used to run and walk every single day. But now, it's impossible — reckless e-scooter riders are everywhere, and they are flying at speeds that could match my driving in Sheikh Zayed Road."

She says the presence of electric scooters on the Dubai Marina promenade has made the area dangerous for pedestrians as well as scooter riders. "It's super dangerous for everyone — pedestrians and the people on scooters themselves because they aren't able to halt immediately in case anything comes their way," she tells Khaleej Times.

Asiya Khasnutdinova

In Khasnutdinova's view, her neighbourhood should be back to how it was before e-scooters crowded it. "The Marina promenade should be for pedestrians, rollerbladers, and standard bicycles."

Residents of Dubai are increasingly using e-scooters as a mode of transportation with pedestrians and motorists increasingly complaining about their recklessness. Drivers of e-scooters are seen speeding dangerously on streets, even driving against the flow of traffic at times.

Earlier this year, authorities announced they were contemplating registering e-scooters.

Hamza Badar, a 25-year-old former resident of Manama, Deira, and now Sharjah, recounted a recent incident that makes the case for stricter regulations for e-scooters stronger. "I was standing outside my shop, and I saw a person on an e-scooter coming from the wrong direction of the road. When a taxi came in front of him, he panicked, hit the brakes hard, and fell off, hitting his head. The guy was bleeding heavily, and we had to call an ambulance. The person refused to go to hospital as he wasn't wearing any safety gear and was afraid of the authorities."

Hamza Badar

Badar added, "In the Naif and Al Murar areas of Deira, the Dubai Police often check and impound e-scooters and cycles from individuals who aren't following rules. These riders, sometimes transporting goods, can reach speeds of up to 65 km/h, posing a serious risk to themselves and others."

Riding a bike that endangers the rider or others results in a Dh300 penalty. Carrying a passenger on an e-scooter is subject to an Dh300 fine. Transporting a passenger on an e-bike or bicycle that is not adequately equipped for that purpose results in an Dh200 fine. And riding an e-scooter or bicycle against the flow of traffic carries a Dh200 fine.

While e-scooters may be environmentally friendly, the irresponsible actions of some riders have led to growing calls for bans or restrictions. "So, on the one side, we like that it's an eco-friendly mode of transportation, and on the other side, the people of Dubai are furious about the people who are using it recklessly," Badar said.

Sebastian Rey