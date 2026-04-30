Dubai’s ICSE, ISC results: Schools celebrate 100% pass rate; top scorers shine

Some Dubai schools have recorded a 100% pass rate as students here come out with flying colours in India’s ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations in New Delhi released the results of the Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2026 Examinations on Thursday.

In Gulf countries, including the UAE, the Indian education board cancelled the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams due to the US–Israel–Iran conflict, with an alternative assessment method that was announced later.

Red-letter day for students

Today proved to be a red-letter day for the students of Ambassador School Dubai, as they received their ICSE and ISC Board Examination results-an occasion marked by a blend of anticipation, excitement, and immense pride.

Ambassador School Dubai achieved a 100% pass rate in both ICSE and ISC.

In the ISC (Grade 12) results, Aarish Banerjee and Rohan George jointly secured the top position with an outstanding 99.5% each, earning a prestigious World Rank 3.

Keyan Shah followed closely with 99.25%, while Hrishita Jhaveri secured the third position with an impressive 99%.

The Grade 12 cohort achieved an all-time high school average of 94.86%, with 76% of students scoring above 90%.

In ICSE, Grade 10, Ibrahim Nabeel led the cohort with 97.4%, followed by Aditya Upadhaya with 97%. The Grade 10 batch recorded a school average of 91.92%, with 71% of students achieving scores above 90%.

Adding to the school’s achievements, the Robotics Department recorded an average of 98%. Notably, several students across both grades secured perfect scores of 100 in multiple subjects.

Keys to academic success

Reflecting on his achievement, ICSE topper Ibrahim Nabeel said, “This is an overwhelming moment. I am deeply grateful to my teachers and the school for nurturing me to achieve this milestone. Time management and self-discipline were key to my preparation, along with consistent revision and timely clarification of doubts.”

ISC topper, Aarish Banerjee said, “In the words of my Principal, staying positive has been a boon, helping me overcome anxiety. Perseverance and careful planning have been my key tools for motivation and success. Despite the challenges, my parents and school have instilled in me the right values and skills.”

Rohan George, who shared the top position, added, “This school has been my second home for the past 13 years. This achievement reflects the unwavering support and guidance of my teachers, along with the encouragement and sacrifices of my parents.”

Looking ahead, Aarish aspires to pursue a career in Theoretical Physics, with a focus on Astrophysics or Particle Physics. Rohan plans to pursue a medical career in the United Kingdom.

Dr Sheela Menon, Principal of Ambassador School Dubai, said, “The 100% pass rate and record-high school averages reaffirm our legacy of academic excellence. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students for their perseverance, discipline, and commitment. This success is the result of the collective efforts of our teachers and parents, whose unwavering support has been instrumental at every stage.”

“I would also like to specially acknowledge our students with special abilities, whose determination and achievements have brought immense pride to the entire school community. We are confident that our students will continue to pursue their aspirations with purpose and integrity, and we look forward to seeing them scale even greater heights,” added Menon.

'An incredibly surreal milestone'

At JSS International School, leading this year’s success is Grade 12 topper Sneha Chandra Golakaram.

She said, “I feel truly honoured to have achieved 97.5%. The constant support of my parents, teachers, and school enabled me to balance ACCA with my academic commitments. This journey has reinforced my passion for accounting and finance, and I am determined to excel further in this discipline.”

Raghav Ramesh who is the Science topper of the school secured 97.25%.

He said, “Success is built on smart work and the right strategy. The Eisenhower Matrix kept me focused and intentional throughout the year. I owe this milestone to the unwavering support of my parents, teachers, and mentors. This achievement is as much theirs as it is mine.”

Thrilled Grade 10 topper, Saee Bontadkar said, “This is an incredibly surreal milestone, one that fills me with immense gratitude. The steadfast support of my parents, teachers, and peers has shaped my journey and strengthened my confidence. Their encouragement inspired me to push my limits and strive for excellence.”

The Principal Lata Nakra reflected on how this year tested everyone, with students displaying extraordinary resilience, maturity, and determination.

Nakra said, “We are thrilled for every student who navigated these challenges with grace. Your strength shines brighter than any grade. This is a moment to celebrate not just results, but the grit and growth of an entire generation of UAE learners.”