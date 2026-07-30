Dubai's Holy Quran award sees 'unprecedented' over 12,000 submissions from 120 nations

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has seen an "unprecedented turnout" for its 29th edition, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Thursday. This year, the prize money for the awards is set to be a whopping $3.3 million (over Dh12 million).

Within the first two weeks of registration, the award received more than 12,000 submissions from male and female participants representing 120 countries.

This is a 113.6 per cent jump in the number of participants from last year, when the award registered 5,618 entries from 105 countries. For this year's edition, registration continues to be open until August 15. Those wishing to participate can register on the website.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the launch of the 29th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award — the biggest global award to honour people who memorise the Quran — on July 7.

Since its inception, 7,826 contestants from 123 countries have participated in 28 editions of the Quranic Awards. It has granted more than Dh67 million in prize money since its first edition and has honoured 24 individuals and three institutions with the Global Quranic Personality Award.

"The words of God are light and guidance and mercy.. We have been honouring its memorisers for 29 years and, God willing, we will continue on this path and journey," Sheikh Mohammed who is also UAE Vice President and Prime Minister added in a post on X, announcing that winners of this year's prizes will be honoured in Ramadan 2027.