Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

Tickets for Dubai's Global Village will cost Dh25 on weekdays and Dh30 on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays when the popular attraction opens for its 31st season on Wednesday, October 14. Tickets will be available through the Global Village website and mobile app, as well as at the gates from opening day.

Global Village will welcome visitors from 6pm on October 14. For the rest of the season, it will operate from 4pm to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

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