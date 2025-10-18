Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Visitors at Dubai's Global Village can now avail smart and smooth parking facilities with Salik x Parkonic. They are offering a seamless smart parking experience in two zones, with no tickets and automatic payment via your Salik eWallet.

Parking is free at the popular theme park, expect for two zones — Premium and P6. Premium parking is priced at Dh120, and P6 will cost you Dh75.

Global Village opened its doors for season 30 on October 15, attracting thousands who turned up to witness the grand extravaganza. One of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, it attracts several guests on a daily basis. For a smooth experience, visitors can check the availability of parking space in advance in the Global Village App.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests can park their vehicles free of charge at six parking zones at the Park. On the weekends, five more parking zones are added based on the parking requirements.

The percentage of available parking spaces can be seen on the Global Village mobile application, that will also direct you to your preferred available parking zone.

With the Premium and VIP parking services, you can opt for parking spots closest to the main entrances of Global Village (The Cultural Gate and the Gate of the World entrances). Guests opting for the Premium and VIP parking services are allocated a dedicated parking slot.