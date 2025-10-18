  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Salik x Parkonic are offering a seamless smart parking experience in two zones at the popular theme park

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 3:40 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Dubai's Global Village: Dh120 premium parking, automatic payment via Salik

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Ajman's Masfout named ‘Best Tourist Village in the World’ by UN

Sharjah Police roll out smart device to detect traffic violations, issue fines

Sharjah Police roll out smart device to detect traffic violations, issue fines

Visitors at Dubai's Global Village can now avail smart and smooth parking facilities with Salik x Parkonic. They are offering a seamless smart parking experience in two zones, with no tickets and automatic payment via your Salik eWallet.

Parking is free at the popular theme park, expect for two zones — Premium and P6. Premium parking is priced at Dh120, and P6 will cost you Dh75.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Japan's former PM Tomiichi Murayama, famous for WW2 apology, dies aged 101: reports

thumb-image

UAE emerges as Arab world’s most improved higher education system

thumb-image

Dubai Police to now track vehicles with fines, seizure orders using Parkin spaces

thumb-image

Office Logix Shop expands operations to meet increasing demand for quality ergonomic products

thumb-image

The Wealth Circle to make Middle East debut at IgKnightED'25

 

Global Village opened its doors for season 30 on October 15, attracting thousands who turned up to witness the grand extravaganza. One of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, it attracts several guests on a daily basis. For a smooth experience, visitors can check the availability of parking space in advance in the Global Village App.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests can park their vehicles free of charge at six parking zones at the Park. On the weekends, five more parking zones are added based on the parking requirements.

The percentage of available parking spaces can be seen on the Global Village mobile application, that will also direct you to your preferred available parking zone.

With the Premium and VIP parking services, you can opt for parking spots closest to the main entrances of Global Village (The Cultural Gate and the Gate of the World entrances). Guests opting for the Premium and VIP parking services are allocated a dedicated parking slot.