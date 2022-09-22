Dubai's Global Village opening soon: First VIP packs sold out in 90 minutes

In response to the huge demand for reservations, individuals over 18 — with a valid Emirates ID — can buy only four VIP packs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 2:29 PM

Dubai's Global Village will officially start selling its Season 27 VIP packs at 10am on Saturday — and buyers are urged to get ready because there has been a huge demand for these packages.

The VIP packs —which give guests access to a host of benefits and experiences for the entire season — will be available exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Last Saturday, a limited number of VIP Packs were made available for reservation, and these were sold out in under 90 minutes.

With the general release this coming Saturday, demand is expected to be as high. Interested guests are encouraged to register on the website prior to the general sale.

Buyers also have to take note that individuals over 18 — with a valid Emirates ID — can buy only four VIP packs each.

ALSO READ:

Season 27 VIP packs will include: