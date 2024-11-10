Dubai's GDP rose to Dh116 billion during April-June period this year

Dubai's GDP rose to Dh116 billion in the second quarter of 2024, witnessing a 3.3 per cent rise, the emirates' Crown Prince announced on Sunday.

The city's economic surge saw a 3.2 per cent rise during the first half of 2024, touching a whopping Dh231 billion.

Taking to X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, praised the city's economic progress under the 'visionary' leadership of Dubai's Ruler.