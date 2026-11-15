Dubai’s first playtest event helps local games 'find what clicks'

Gaming enthusiasts turned out to try locally designed games and give feedback to developers at the inaugural Dubai Playtest Night. Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) on Friday, it brought together local developers, indie studios and gaming enthusiasts for an evening of hands-on testing, honest feedback and community building. Ten locally developed 2D and 3D games – ranging from university projects to festival-bound titles – were on show.

“It was a wonderful turnout in terms of both developers and gamers who were interested,” said Maryam Lootah, Executive, Talent Development at the DFGC. “We saw a large variety of games that previously were still in development and now want to publicise, want to be in the space, network with one another.”

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at the DFGC, called the event a sign of things to come: “The enthusiastic response reinforces our commitment to creating platforms that connect the gaming community, support homegrown studios and contribute to the long-term growth of the industry.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Test audiences

Maryam compared the event to how movies have test audiences. “The developers get to show their games, see what’s fun and what works, so they can understand and get a better perspective before they publish,” she said.

For developers, that perspective is gold. Just ask Ibrahim Hindawi, who has spent four years building Sange, an action roguelike RPG – complete with a custom game engine – in which players survive waves of enemies, craft different builds and battle through five chapters to reach a final boss.

“Today was really nice because we got a chance to get some feedback,” he said. “People seemed like they liked it and it was fun.”

According to Maryam, the variety of games and the cultural DNA running through it was impressive. Several games drew on Arab culture and folklore, or were set in the UAE; some were created in Arabic, others featured Emirati villages.

“I didn’t expect the variety of games available – the clever puzzles, the adventure games, the stories within,” she said. “It was naturally produced out of their desire to share their culture, which I think is a beautiful way to do it through games.”

A growing scene

The evening also doubled as a networking hub for the creative industries – programmers, artists, students and curious gamers all swapping notes. Among them were 3D artists Nada Khalifa and Haziqa, classmates at SAE who create characters, objects and entire worlds for games.

“It was a very good opportunity for networking in general,” said Nada. “The fact that most of the developers of these games are here is very exciting, because you can just directly talk to them about their process.”

The pair, who also run the Dubai chapter of artist community Sketchouts, said the local scene is on the rise. “It’s growing slowly and steadily," said Haziqa. "Earlier it was not so popular but now there’s more opportunities – so many startups."

And this is only level one. The DFGC plans a series of Playtest Nights to give local games greater visibility and strengthen collaboration between creators and players.

For aspiring developers, Maryam has simple advice: “Push yourself, try out programming, try out all these different disciplines of design – and always test your game. A big part of game development is just testing, finding out what clicks.”