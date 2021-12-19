Dubai's Dh3 billion social responsible initiatives benefit 98 million people worldwide

Hamdan: The UAE provides an exemplary model for global humanitarian initiatives that support vulnerable segments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 5:07 PM

The value of social responsibility initiatives implemented by the public and private sectors in Dubai surpassed Dh3 billion in 2020, benefiting more than 98 million people across the globe, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) said in its annual report released on Sunday.

A total of 1,267 social responsibility initiatives were implemented in 2020 to provide education and humanitarian relief, raise health awareness, combat disease, empower communities and provide aid to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged communities regardless of their race or religion.

The number of volunteers involved in humanitarian initiatives reached more than 171,000, while one million volunteer work hours were registered on the field and online.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the UAE offers an exemplary model for global humanitarian initiatives that not only support vulnerable segments without discrimination on the basis of race or religion but also have a positive long-term impact on communities.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to alleviate the suffering of disadvantaged communities across the world and improve their quality of life has inspired entities across all sectors to launch social responsibility initiatives. His Highness also praised the contributions of all entities that have helped give hope to vulnerable groups worldwide.

Measures taken by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in 2020 were worth Dh1.2 billion, benefiting more than 83 million people. More than 121,000 volunteers participated in carrying out initiatives and projects. while charitable societies and institutions carried out 243 initiatives with a value of more than Dh657 million, which impacted the lives of more than six million individuals.

The private sector in Dubai implemented 740 projects worth more than Dh634 million. Similarly, projects and programmes launched by Dubai Government entities reached 284, representing a value of more than Dh550 million. These projects benefited over eight million people.

