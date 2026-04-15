Dubai's Burj Al Arab to undergo 18-month restoration

UAE’s iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel will undergo a phased restoration programme. Built over 25 years ago, the hotel has stood as an architectural and cultural icon, with its dhow sail silhouette shaping the identity of Dubai’s skyline.

According to a statement released by the Jumeirah group, the conservation work, which will last for approximately 18 months, will see its interior décor improved and enhanced. The work will be led by interior architect Tristan Auer, renowned for his refined approach to restoration.

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“This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige,” said Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah.

(More to follow)