Look: Dubai’s Al Mamzar Beach reopens, now offers watersports, floating walkway

UAE residents now have an upgraded beach to enjoy. The Al Mamzar Beach has been reopened to public after a massive redevelopment project, complete with an array of water activities, night beach, a floating walkway and a padel court among new amenities.

The beach area is divided into two. The Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach will span 2.75 million square feet, featuring a 300-metre night swimming beach, children’s play areas, gyms, water sports zones for playing volleyball, football and padel, jet ski docks and shaded beachfront spaces.

Whereas the Al Mamzar Corniche, covering 1.25 million square feet, will cater to visitors seeking privacy and premium experiences. It will have the world’s first 24/7, women-only beach surrounded by a fence. The area will also include sport facilities, art walkways, and seasonal event spaces.

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Completed at a cost of Dh500 million, the beach boasts several new facilities, including an extended walking and cycling track.

“The main highlight of the redevelopment is the floating walkway which connects the Al Mamzar Lagoon and Al Mamzar Corniche,” said Hamad Shaker, Manager of Public Beaches and Waterways Control Section, at Dubai Municipality. “Altogether on both the sides, runners and cyclists have a track of 5.5 kilometers, which is much longer than the previous one.”

The walkway will host a waterfront restaurant. Over 7 million visitors are expected to visit the beach in the first year of its operations. Hamad added that the beach is fully equipped to cater to People of Determination, with swim chairs, wheelchair access, and specially trained lifeguards.

Water activities

Visitors to the beach can enjoy an array of sporting activities including jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boating and flyboarding. Amal Alshehhi, Manager of Beaches and Waterways Development Section at Dubai Municipality said that the floating walkway would serve as a demarcation in the water.

“On one side of the walkway, people can enjoy swimming and non-motorised activities like kayaking,” she said. “On the other side of the bridge will be the motorised activities. This ensures that everyone can enjoy their favorite activities safely.”

The Al Mamzar Beaches development project is part of the Dh3 billion Dubai Beaches development plan which is aimed at increasing beach capacity for tourists and visitors by 170 per cent.