Dubai's 'airport city' to create thousands of jobs as new passenger terminal takes shape

Photo: File

Dubai South developers anticipate a surge in population over the next “two to three years” as the emirate’s new airport terminal takes shape, a top official has said. Currently home to around 25,000 residents, the residential district of the master development will house over one million people expected to move to the area once the airport opens.

The Dh128-billion passenger terminal at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) will “fully absorb” the current Dubai airport’s operation over the next decade. Dubai is building an aerotropolis — an airport city — to cater to this demand. As reported by Khaleej Times, Dubai South is already among the top five areas in demand for new developments across the emirate.

“The announcement of the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport last year has further amplified demand for properties in Dubai South,” Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, told Khaleej Times. “As more job opportunities will be created in the area, consequently, there will be more demand for properties in Dubai South. We expect this momentum to sustain with early investors expected to benefit the most.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 145 sq km master development is Dubai’s largest, focusing on the aviation and logistics sectors, with mixed-use and residential communities. With its ecosystem offering up to 500,000 job opportunities, it will have a “multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea”, according to its website.

Once the new airport becomes fully operational, Al Kindi expects the development to emerge as a “key hub” for future growth and development. “There is no doubt that the completion of the airport will significantly increase the employment opportunities in Dubai South area and act as a catalyst for new properties, offices, retail, hospitals and other social infrastructure.”

The community features multiple residential options like villas, townhouses, mansions, and apartments. “Since its establishment, the company has successfully launched numerous projects that garnered significant interest, achieving complete sell-outs. These projects include The Pulse Apartments, The Pulse Villas, The Pulse Beachfront, South Bay, South Living, and Sakany,” said Al Kindi.

Phase 1 of The Pulse Beachfront that comprises 288 units was completed recently. The developer is on track to deliver an additional 500 units across other phases of the same project by the end of H1 2025.