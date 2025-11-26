Dubai's 3-day super sale to extend until December 2 during UAE National Day weekend

Dubai’s famed 3 Day Super Sale is getting a National Day boost this year, stretching to five days of discounts from November 28 to December 2.

Timed with the 54th Eid Al Etihad long weekend, the citywide retail event will offer up to 90 per cent off across more than 500 brands and 2,000 stores.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the extended edition kicks off with Dubai’s first-ever 24-Hour Sale on November 28 at Dubai Festival City Mall.

The marathon begins at 10am with a launch at Festival Bay, featuring live performances, roaming entertainment, laser displays and flash deals.