Dubai's 3-day Super Sale: Residents enjoy up to 90% discounts, stock up for summer and Eid Al Adha

There were long queues at the counters in crowded stores on Friday, the first day of the super sale weekend

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai's 3-Day Super Sale is the dream of every shopaholic in the city. From shopping for summer vacations and the forthcoming Eid Al Adha festivities to back-to-school, the shopping sale catered to the needs of Dubai residents and tourists.

There were long queues at the counters in crowded stores on Friday, the first day of the super sale weekend. The super sale started today and will run until Sunday, and shoppers can get up to 90 per cent discount.

Khaleej Times visited Deira City Centre and Mirdif City Centre to talk to enthusiastic shoppers. They moved from one store to another to try out and buy the latest fashion trends, electronics, and other essentials. The atmosphere was alive with vibrant colours on walls which celebrated the 3-day shopping extravanganza, urging customers to 'Make the most of it'.

A salesperson at Carrefour says that electronics, mobiles, suitcases, children accessories, home appliances and home decor are best sellers during such discount days.

Hanan Katib, a resident of Sharjah and a marketing manager at an FMGC company, came along with his children to shop for Eid Al Adha. “These shopping sales help us to save a lot of money when there is a must-buy season coming ahead, like Eid Al Adha,” said Katib.

“I learnt about the sale last night and we drove to Deira City Centre after our Asr prayer. I saved nearly 50 per cent on my shopping for my son and daughter. The original price of the dresses is nearly Dh1,500 and I paid just Dh700,” he added.

Families with children were also searching for school supplies and trendy backpacks at Carrefour supermarket for back-to-school season.

Anam and his wife Rishaad came along with their children to shop for school bags, lunch boxes, and other school-related shopping for their children. “The discounts are great. We just wanted to check out school supplies for our kids and ended up shopping for about Dh800. I also got some summer wear for me which was at about 50 per cent discount.” said Anam.

“Our kids are happy with the new bags, pencil compartment, shoes, and lunch boxes. I am happy too as it was a bit light on my pocket,” said Anam.

Mother of two Tayyaba Anwar made a quick dash to Mirdiff City Center before early pick-up on Friday to check out some of the deals. "I went to only one store because I had seen something I wanted and I was hoping to get them on sale - which I did. I got 25 per cent off on it. I also ended up buying some clothes because there was a good discount."

Tayyaba said she plans to return back to the sale as she wants to buy more things. "I need to buy gifts and clothes for Eid so I am definitely going back over the weekend."

Apart from residents, tourists are also making most of the shopping sales. Some of them were even surprised to get nearly 70 per cent on their favourite products. “I got a perfume and the original price of it is about Dh 450. I managed to get it just for Dh90 in the sale. I purchased about 10 perfumes for my folks and friends back in my country. It’s a steal,” said Ibrahim Shah who is on a visit to the UAE.

ALSO READ: