Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale ends today: Last chance to get up to 90% discounts; 5 tips to bag the best deals

Residents are saving big by shopping for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays more than a month in advance

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 1:24 PM

Today, Sunday, May 28, is the last chance for residents and tourists to take advantage of mega shopping deals across the city. The pre-summer Three Day Super Sale (3DSS) ends today.

“Don’t miss out on incredible offers of up to 90 per cent off a huge range of products - from fashion and beauty to homeware, electricals and a whole lot more,” organisers said in a statement.

As reported by Khaleej Times, residents are saving big by shopping for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays more than a month in advance. Khaleej Times spotted long queues at cash counters on the first two days of the sale.

A KT reporter saved more than Dh1,000 as he stocked up on footwear, clothes and more.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), international and local brands taking part in 3DSS include: KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, Damas, Rivoli, IKEA, Homes R Us, Max, Marks & Spencer, Diesel, Aldo, Lacoste, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Lovisa and Al Jaber Optical, among others.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director, Retail Registration, Retail & Strategic Alliances, shared some tips for shoppers:

Start early to make the best of the super sale

Research and plan ahead

Set helpful budgets

Keep track of your spending and make sure to check return policies to get the most out of the experience

All shoppers should make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated while out and about.

Participating shopping centres and destinations include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk and The Outlet Village, among others.

