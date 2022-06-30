Dubai's 25-hour sale begins tomorrow with up to 90% discounts

One lucky shopper to become the DSS 25-hour sale SHARE millionaire

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:10 PM

The 25th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will begin tomorrow with the first-ever 25-hour sale. During the opening weekend on July1-2, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem and Al Shindagha will host the sale that offers deals on “big brand fashion lines, electronics, kids wear, and others”.

According to Visit Dubai, the 25th anniversary deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent off would be on offer from 10am to 10pm on July 1; and 10am to 11pm on July 2.

One lucky shopper is set to become the DSS 25-hour sale SHARE millionaire. “The winner will receive one million reward points on the SHARE app; worth a whopping Dh100,000, (and) the points can be redeemed at any Majid Al Futtaim brand location,” Visit Dubai said.

To take part, shoppers have to spend Dh300 or more in a single or cumulative shopping spree and scan receipts on the SHARE app.

The DSS, which will be on till September 4, will host events and shows, as it offers unique shopping experiences.

A flash sale offering 90 per cent off across all malls will take place on July 25. The final weekend of September 2-4 will also see up to 90 per cent discounts.

Shoppers can avail 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the ten-week DSS period, organisers had said earlier.

Majid Al Futtaim malls across Dubai will offer a “curated schedule of entertainment and shopping experiences for families, teenagers, foodies, residents, and tourists alike, alongside unmissable sales and promotions”.