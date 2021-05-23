- EVENTS
Vietnam 2021 General Election – Democracy, Equality and Transparency toward Prosperity
There was a promising show of voters for electing Vietnam’s National Assembly and People’s Council
The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure was hailed as an overall success, which ensured the democracy of the nation and equality in a legal and economical manner, a true celebration of the country despite the impact from the pandemic. The election was also of great significance as it took place after the successful conclusion of the 13th National Party Congress whilst the entire population is making every effort to implement tasks defined in the resolution of the congress.
The 2021 election miraculously overcame the threats of pandemic outbreaks thanks to preventive measures that were prepared accordingly. Evaluation of the preparations in localities showed that even though they have planned for scenarios of outbreaks locally, the prevention and control efforts still needed to be prioritised and guards must not be let down to ensure the election is held safely and efficiently. This was the first time health protocols were integrated into security preparations.
On the first day of Vietnam’s national election day, there were millions of electors casting their vote for members of the country’s lawmaking National Assembly and local-level People’s Councils with a high ratio of citizens recorded in remote and mountainous areas, showing that local authorities had done a great job in informing and encouraging citizens to fulfil their civic rights. This is the fruitful result of months of preparation that was conducted quite early, including the leadership and the members of the National Election Council as well as the subcommittees started earlier for previous elections, which helped arrive at the timely completion of core basis for the implementation of the preparations for the election.
During the previous tenure of Vietnam’s National Assembly from 2016 to 2021, many new remarkable achievements have been realised not only in domestic affairs but also in the international arena. In 2016, former Vietnam National Assembly chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the UAE to attend the 11th Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament. The summit hosted by the UAE successfully attracted 50 female speakers, helping them network and seek solutions to gender and economic inequality, towards promoting global peace, security and sustainable development. The Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the summit represented the National Assembly’s role and position at regional and global parliamentary forums and Vietnam’s policy on gender equality pursued by the party and state as well as strengthened Vietnam-UAE ties for a comprehensive bilateral partnership.
A new National Assembly is expected to represent the people’s role in constructing regulations and promise further legislative changes that promote economic and social development. The Vietnamese people are looking forward to realising the aspirations for 2045 and turning Vietnam into a prosperous, developed nation. To realise the development goals in 2045, the elected deputies are expected to effectively perform the function of representing the people and the local voters who elect them to the post, as well as representing the people of the entire country. The task of a National Assembly deputy is also to properly perform the responsibility of keeping in close contacts with the constituency, regularly meeting with voters to listen to their opinions and expectations and concerns, and honest and timely conveyance of these to the parliament.