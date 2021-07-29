- EVENTS
Uzbek Spectacle at Expo 2020 Dubai
Uzbekistan’s Silk Road-themed pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will take visitors on an insightful journey while showcasing the country’s immense potential in trade and commerce
A country located at the heart of the Great Silk Road, the Republic of Uzbekistan is ready to showcase its offerings to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai. It will exhibit the theme 'Mapping the Future Pathway' by taking visitors through a time-travelling journey of the Great Silk Road that has connected the world for centuries.
The pavilion will allow visitors to walk through the Great Silk Road to discover the gems of the past leading to the success of modern-day Uzbekistan and towards its bright future. Under the 'Mobility' theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, the pavilion will showcase mobility of ideas, cultures, knowledge, goods and people through the Great Silk Road that will drive human progress and global success, contributing to the Expo 2020 Dubai theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.
This will be the first time that the Republic of Uzbekistan will be participating in the World Expo with a self-built pavilion. The Uzbekistan Pavilion, with a façade inspired by traditional mosaic patterns, will occupy 1,739 sq m at Expo 2020 Dubai. The three elliptical structures of the Pavilion symbolise three historical cities of the Great Silk Road, namely, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva. The country will display its culture, traditions and vision through this architectural masterpiece.
The pavilion will also highlight the country's economic strategy and investment potential through the leading industries of export, chemical, automobile, textile, IT, and tourism. It will highlight the geographical importance of Uzbekistan as the centre of the world - courtesy of the Silk Road - contributing towards the future of trade and investments.
Visitors can enjoy an authentic Uzbek culinary experience at the traditionally designed restaurant located inside the pavilion. The hearty, rich and delicious cuisine of Uzbekistan is a true representation of Uzbek culture.
Besides its architectural beauty, the pavilion is an environmentally sound project that aims to leave behind minimal carbon footprint. The pavilion has been constructed with 90 per cent sustainable materials, aligning with Expo 2020 Dubai's vision of being the most sustainable World Expo.
Uzbekistan's decision to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai further strengthens the growing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan. To strengthen its economic ties with the UAE, the Uzbekistan Pavilion has used locally sourced contractors and materials for the project. The active participation of the Republic of Uzbekistan at Expo 2020 Dubai aligns with the vision of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to introduce the Republic of Uzbekistan as a country that has opened to the world in recent years and is at the forefront of global development and progress.
The Republic of Uzbekistan readies to welcome visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai for an insightful journey through the Silk Road while experiencing Uzbek hospitality, culture and true potential of the country in shaping the future.