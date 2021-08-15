- EVENTS
UNSC Meeting: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposes global solutions for maritime security
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the online high-level open discussion of the United Nations Security Council in Hanoi, August 9, 2021
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level open debate on Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation as a part of the three meetings being hosted by India during its rotational presidency of council in August. The theme marks the first time the UNSC has held a separate official meeting on the topic of maritime security.
In the speech at the virtual meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed the appreciation for the cooperation mechanisms, both bilaterally and multilaterally, at the regional and global levels that international community has successfully established, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea has served as the Constitution of the Seas and Oceans, an important legal framework of integrity and universality that governs all marine activities and serve as the basis for international cooperation to address global challenges.
Despite of the fact, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underlined that the world is facing many complex maritime security challenges. "Unilateral acts that violate international law, even threats or use of force, have escalated tensions and affected peace, friendship, security, safety and freedom of navigation and trade, as well as efforts to address non-traditional security challenges," he added.
An oil rig operating in the waters of Vietnam
Maritime security is a global issue and therefore requires global solutions
To cope with those challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made three proposals. Firstly, the PM emphasized that states and international organizations develop a comprehensive, extensive and broad awareness of the importance of oceans and seas, and the threats to maritime security. Such awareness will form the basis for greater responsibility and political will to strengthen confidence and develop more cohesive and effective cooperation, in order to preserve and utilize oceans and seas in a sustainable manner, and safeguard a peaceful and stable maritime environment. In addition, resources should be made available for the implementation of national strategies and regulations to meet this end.
Secondly, calling for a joint effort from all countries and territories, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that maritime security is a global issue and therefore requires global solutions, which requires a comprehensive and holistic approach based on cooperation, dialogue and international law, and forge stronger cooperation through bilateral and multilateral channels and at regional, inter-regional and global levels to effectively address maritime security challenges.
In order to practice these global solutions, Vietnam proposes the development of a network of arrangements and initiatives for regional maritime security with the United Nations working as coordinator, to bolster information and experience sharing, coordinate actions, and address common challenges in a timely manner. He reaffirmed Vietnam values and actively takes part in initiatives and mechanisms in ASEAN and between ASEAN and its partners for practical cooperation in the South China Sea. They provide forums for dialogue and confidence building, and help coordinate maritime security cooperation.
"Vietnam is determined to work with ASEAN and China to seriously, fully and effectively implement the 2002 Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and negotiate an effective and substantive Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (COC)"
He also stressed that Vietnam is determined to work with ASEAN and China to seriously, fully and effectively implement the 2002 Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and negotiate an effective and substantive Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (COC) consistent with international law, in particular UNCLOS 1982. In addition, Vietnam calls upon all countries and multilateral institutions, especially UN agencies, to step up assistance and pay due attention to the hardships and interests of developing countries.
Vietnam's Cai Mep International Terminal receiving the maiden call of Margrethe Maersk, the world's largest container vessel 214.121DWT in October 2020
As the third proposal in the speech, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the policies, regulations and conduct of states at sea must be in line with international law, especially the United Nations Charter and UNCLOS 1982. To realize that, states shall uphold fully their legal obligations under the convention, respect the sovereignty, interests and legitimate economic activities of relevant states, settle disputes through peaceful means in line with international law, respect diplomatic and legal processes, and ensure freedom, safety and security of navigation and overflight, without resorting to acts that would complicate the situation or create tension.