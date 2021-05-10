- EVENTS
The ‘vibrant-as-ever’ Dubai Garden Glow Welcomes to enjoy the best Outdoor in time for Eid celebrations
As the emirates prepare to bring in the month of blessing, Dubai Garden Glow has lit up its displays in anticipation and set the stage for yet another year filled with magic and novelty along with all types of Safety & Precautionary Measures. Dubai Garden Glow offers visitors from all walks of life, the experience of a lifetime with its breathtaking vistas and attractions galore. As an all-around family extravaganza, the park houses an edutainment zone for the young ones – it’s fun and learning all rolled into one! Climbing the charts as a wildly popular destination among UAE residents, Glow Park is known for its vibrant, spiraling lanes, boasting lighted sculptures in every shape, shade, and size imaginable. And of course, no family outing is complete without a feast. The food pavilion offers mouthwatering delicacies from across the globe – just the occasion to gorge yourself silly after a month of fervent devotion.
“Dubai Garden Glow welcomes all Families to celebrate on the occasion of Eid in the Colorful World of Happiness where safety and precautions are always on priority,” said Mr. Chanchal Samanta, Director of Dubai Garden Glow.
So this Eid, embark on an exciting journey with family and friends at Dubai Garden Glow. Traverse through an ancient land of roaring dinosaurs or take a leisurely stroll through a gallery of eco-friendly artworks, the choice is yours. Indeed, the park also flaunts its green touch by using millions of energy-saving bulbs and yards of recycled cloth to fashion its displays, taking a step beyond aesthetics into the realm of eco-aesthetics. Added to all Art Park hosts a variety of pieces crafted from a range of everyday recyclables – old CDs, ceramics, plastic bottles, you name it. With bigger and brighter attractions on display, this season promises to build a ‘straight-out-of-a-fairytale’ premise for its new and recurring visitors alike.
For more information please visit: https://www.dubaigardenglow.com/
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.