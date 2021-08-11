- EVENTS
Thanks to the new Happy Meal Readers Program, families can opt for a book instead of a toy with every purchase of a Happy Meal
Give your children the chance to dive into the world of imaginative tales, from the adventures of the Treetop Twins to exciting stories on dinosaurs. McDonald's UAE invites families to sign up for its sought-after Happy Meal Readers Program. The initiative is back after its resounding success in 2019, showcasing the brands' commitment to encouraging children across the UAE to discover the joys of reading.
How does it work?
Every time a diner purchases a Happy Meal, they get the option of a free children's book instead of the usual toy. Did your child love the 'How to Train Your Dragon' movies? If so, they're in luck because the books for the Readers Programme are authored by the award-winning Cressida Cowell, who wrote the book series for the widely loved animated movie trilogy. The books are part of 12 exclusive hardback stories created exclusively for the programme.
About the books
The Treetop Twins Wilderness Adventure forms the second series of the story, where little ones can join the Treetop family, and explore underwater worlds, snow and ice, jungles and plains to study amazing animals, both ancient and current. Children will also be able to tag along on escapades with dinosaurs soon, and there are still more exciting themes for the books that will be unveiled in time.
"Families regularly come together and enjoy fun moments at McDonald's. Through the Happy Meal Readers Program, we want to introduce them to the joy of reading together. Through Cowell's quirky, engaging tone, little ones can delve headfirst into the captivating tales, that will hopefully drive discussions with the wider family. This unique collaboration has previously sparked excitement across children and parents in the UAE, and we are eager to recreate the fun and special moments", said Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald's UAE.
There is even a digital version of the books, making them even more accessible to the little ones! The current edition and its predecessors can be enjoyed from the McDonald's Happy Meal App. The action-packed interactive platform features games and activities that are perfect for the development of key valuable skills in children. Families can access the books virtually, and enjoy the experience, thanks to McDonald's UAE's commitment to the programme and expanding its reach.
Get your hands on a copy of the latest issue of the Happy Meal Readers Program books when you order a Happy Meal (which start at just Dh13) at any participating McDonald's UAE restaurant or through the McDonald's App.
For more information visit: www.mcdonalds.com
