- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
SHEIN collaborates with Bahraini celebrity Almahra to launch an exclusive collection in the Middle East
The SHEIN X ALMAHRA Inspiration Collection centres around the themes Daily Simplicity, Chic Pursuit and Exquisite Grace
Leading global online fashion retailer SHEIN launched its exclusive new summer 2021 collection: SHEIN X ALMAHRA Inspiration Collection.
Almahra, primarily known as a Bahraini actress, won the title of Most Beautiful Model in 2013 while beginning her artistic career, and the title 'Ambassador of Arab Dress' in 2014. She has become the face of SHEIN for the very first time and has created a collection of endless wearable options suitable for both special occasions and ordinary days with the family.
The SHEIN X ALMAHRA Inspiration Collection launched on August 5, in time for Almahra's birthday, with the aim of celebrating the enduring and affectionate partnership between SHEIN and Almahra, and thus demonstrating the dedication that the brand reserves in teaming up with long-time supporters to design exclusive capsule wardrobes.
This valuable collaboration hopes to inspire customers of the Middle East, with many key pieces carefully curated by the fashionista, including summer trends to choose from.
The exclusive summer 2021 collection centres around three main themes: Daily Simplicity, Chic Pursuit and Exquisite Grace.
Daily Simplicity
A touch of simplicity goes a long way in fashion. The Daily Simplicity theme is all about wearability and comfort, without compromising chicness and modernity.
Inspired by Almahra's everyday looks, the little touches and vibrant colours bring out the simplicity and elegance of the pieces and give the collection a defined and strong individuality.
Chic Pursuit
Taking inspiration from her classy sense of style, the effortlessly elegant collection is modest and feminine, and no longer restricted by options. The chic luxury pieces include traditional loose robe silhouettes, floral dresses and shirts - all fashionable and gorgeous!
Exquisite Grace
These ensembles encompassing long evening dresses and formal gowns evoke style and grace and give you the best silhouette. Designed to be a supreme capsule wardrobe for gatherings with family and friends, the styles and outfits are created to make an impact during special occasions.
Launched on August 5, shoppers buying any two items from the exclusive summer collection will be given the opportunity to receive the SHEIN X ALMAHRA magazine as a special gift, and discover new insights from Almahra's stylish life.
For more information, please visit https://m.shein.com/ar-en/campaign/210722almahra
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.