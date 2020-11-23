Partner content by KT Engage
Sharaf DG, UAE's leading electronics retailer announced their commencement of DG Friday Sale. With an Omni channel presence, retailer has marked its biggest promotion during this festive period, presently active on the web and over their 21 stores in UAE.
Customers can enjoy a markdown of up to 75% on the most recent laptops, gaming console, smartphones, gadgets, home appliances, alongside their online exclusive merchandise of furniture, fragrances and fashion. With their commitment to offering 100% certifiable items, the retailer has put a cherry on the cake for the additional savings, with Airmiles benefits and a DG Member Exclusive 2% extra discount on electronics & extra 5% discount on gadget accessories. The benefits accompany gift vouchers from brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Forever 21, Cotton On, typo and many more for all customers as they shop this DG Friday with Sharaf DG.
An enticing extra discount of 10% is additionally offered during DGFriday for Mashreq Cards & FAB Credit Cards. (Applicable to both Visa & Master Card). Further; all bank Debit card holders will also get 10% off only on Sharafdg.com by using PayIt wallet. Air-miles customers will further get AED 100 worth of air miles. With over 40k items on discount, Sharaf DG has offered an extraordinary discount, and included the pleasure of free delivery for its members any place in UAE. During this time, customers can also become a member as they shop for AED 5000 & more. What's more, for the tourists to have the best of their Dubai visit, a VAT discount is additionally offered by Sharaf DG.
To explore latest deals & promotions for DGFriday; visit to SharafDG's website: https://uae.sharafdg.com/dg-friday/
