- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Seven must-haves to enjoy the new iPhone 13
Accessorise the latest model with exclusive add-ons to redefine your experience
Apple loyalists rejoice! The launch of the iPhone 13 is almost here and the excitement is palpable. Rumours have been rife about what the latest addition to the uber smartphones brand will bring to people's lives.
Apple is known for its sleek innovative design, user-friendliness and, of course, the state-of-the-art built-in cameras. But the most striking feature of Apple devices is how well-connected all of them are. If you are packing an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and MacBook - connect everything through iCloud and have access to your information on the go. Every device adds a new facet to the exhilaration of using the brand.
To enjoy the new iPhone 13 to its full potential, we've listed some of the must-have accessories from the Apple family that you'll need:
AirPods
The revolutionary wireless design Bluetooth earphones that everyone is constantly raving about. Get transported with an unparalleled high-quality listening experience. Dance to tunes or listen to your favourite podcasts for up to five hours straight or carry the customisable Wireless Charging Case with you for more than 24 hours of battery life!
Upgrade to the Airpods Pro or Airpods Max, which come with Active Noise Cancellation and are great for wearing on a workout as it's sweat and water-resistant. From deep, rich bass to clean highs, hear every note with renewed clarity.
Apple TV
Entertainment has a new face with the Apple TV 4K which brings the best of TV to your home. With the Apple TV comes the ability to use AirPlay to share videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone to your TV screen. Also, subscribe to Apple TV for an endless stream of quality content in HD that you can view from all your devices. The iPhone doubles as a remote control too!
Beats Studio Buds
Immerse yourself in powerful, balanced sound when using the Beats Studio Buds. It is engineered with awesome features like Active Noise Cancelling, eight-hour listening time with the wireless pocket-sized charging case for up to 24 hours of combined playback. If you need a little extra juice, the five-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to one hour of playback.
iPad Pro
With the popularity of remote working, people need their very own portable personal computer. If you need a larger screen to view, edit and share your photos or movies, the iPad Pro's 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is unmatched. Plus with the latest M1 chip, the iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind. In a world rapidly progressing to the super-fast 5G connection, the iPad Pro is no exception with the most number of 5G bands of any device of its kind. The iPhone and iPad together are a powerful combination for when you need to look at things a little bit larger and closer.
MacBook and iMac
Choose from the laptops, the MacBook Pro and Air, or desktop computer, the iMac. The MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch have the longest battery life of any Mac ever and run on the M1 chip that allows apps to share data seamlessly and at great speed. The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with features like the Magic Keyboard, eight TB of storage, a six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics and works "at the speed of a thought". If a desktop computer is more your style, the super-compact iMac at 11.5 mm is the best of Apple.
Apple Music
Get a three-month free trial to Apple Music across all your devices. Play over 70 million songs in lossless audio at no extra cost with specially curated playlists. Plus, download your favourite tracks to listen offline and on the road with CarPlay.
Apple Watch
The Series 6 Apple Watch is the future of health on your wrist. Track your daily activity, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram and more and sync with the iPhone's Health app so you'll have all this data along with analysis available. The watch also keeps you connected to the people and things you care about most with texts, calls, music and more - it is essentially your phone's best friend.
Discover more Apple accessories on Amazon compatible with your Apple phones: