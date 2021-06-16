- EVENTS
Prime Day is back
The two-day sale from Amazon on June 21 and 22 promises jaw-dropping savings that customers can snap up
Amazon's annual Prime Day is just around the corner, with two days of epic deals and the best savings. It's time to get your shopping lists ready, as the sale will kick off at midnight on Monday, June 21 and run through Tuesday, June 22, across the UAE on www.amazon.ae/primeday.
Prime members can bag some incredible bargains across every category, including electronics, fashion, home, beauty, kitchen and more.
Non-Prime members need not fret though, as Amazon is letting everyone partake in the two-day online shopping extravaganza by joining Prime or starting a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.ae/primeday.
The preview
However, if the wait for Prime Day is too long for you, the online giant has some exclusive early-bird deals to help you start saving without much ado. To give a sneak peek at some of the early access offers, there will be discounts of up to 34 per cent on electronics and up to 50 per cent on fashion. Also, up for grabs are home appliances and kitchenware at 37 per cent and 55 per cent off respectively. Shoppers can enjoy savings on top brands including Black+Decker, Philips, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, SoundPEATS, as well as deals on Amazon Devices such as Ring.
On the cards
Offers are ample for Mastercard and ADCB cardholders. All Prime members using Mastercard cards for Prime Day orders above Dh100 on June 21 and June 22 stand to enjoy an additional discount of up to 10 per cent at check-out, with a maximum discount of Dh50 by using the code MC10. As for ADCB, Prime members owning cards from this bank can enjoy an additional discount of up to 10 per cent at check-out for purchases above Dh100 with a maximum discount of Dh50 by using the code ADCBMC10.
Benefits galore
There are a whole host of reasons to sign up on Prime, as members in the UAE enjoy a range of benefits, including free same-day delivery on eligible items; free one-day delivery; exclusive shopping deals such as early access and seasonal sales; access to award-winning entertainment on Prime Video; and the latest games with Prime Gaming.
Home ground
Giving a fillip to home-grown businesses, Amazon has made it possible for customers to support them this Prime Day. The online store has curated a 'Shop Local' collection at www.amazon.ae/shoplocal to connect customers with local sellers. Through this initiative, customers can discover local businesses by category or directly explore the featured local brand owners such as Spanord, Homes R Us, Aquaplus, Caha Capo, and more.
As Prime Day arrives in the UAE, it will also be kicking off in 19 other countries around the world including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Italy, Germany, China, and Australia to name a few.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.