Partner content by KT Engage
Noon Big Yellow Sale 2021: Extended by 1 day: Use Code KT1 to get up to additional 10 percent off with Khaleej Times
As the UAE gears up for one of the biggest shopping sales of the year, Khaleej Times is offering its readers something special. As well as the amazing discounts on offer, you could get up to an additional 5 or 10 percent off your noon purchases with Khaleej Times.
Noon has launched its shopping extravaganza the "Noon Big Yellow Sale" with up to 70 percent off products, and additional discounts for Khaleej Times readers.
Using code 'KT1', readers can get either an extra 5 percent discount off their purchases (for existing noon customers; up to 25 AED) or 10 percent off (for new noon customers; up to 50 AED). Discount using this code is available on select noon Express items until midnight on June 23rd 2021.
The Big Yellow Sale is live from June 20th to midnight on June 23rd, so get filling up your shopping cart to make big savings now.
*Terms and conditions may apply."
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.