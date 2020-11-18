Partner content by KT Engage
NEW FAMILY ROOMS AND SUITES AWAIT AT WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH FOR YOUR NEXT STAYCATION
The last public holidays of the year are fast approaching and bringing with them an extra-long break for UAE residents to enjoy. For those seeking a relaxing escape, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the perfect place to find it while feeling worlds away right here in Dubai.
For families, the spectacular beach destination has a special new offering of Family Rooms and Suites. The ultimate in space and luxury, these interconnecting rooms and suites provide a generous haven in which the whole family can spread out at an affordable price. It's one room for mum and dad; and one room for the kids.
The new collection of Family Rooms and Suites includes:
- Deluxe Family Room: These two generous connecting rooms offer one room with a king-sized bed and the other with two queens.
- Deluxe 2-Bedroom Family Suite: In this expansive configuration, families can spread out in a suite boasting a separate living room, dining table and private bedroom with a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.
- Waldorf Astoria 2-Bedroom Family Suite: The largest of the Family Suites, this spacious and luxurious setup includes a residential-sized suite with a separate living room, dining table, mini-kitchen and private bedroom featuring a king-sized bed connected to a deluxe room with two queen-sized beds.
As interconnecting rooms and suites, each space features its own balcony overlooking the stunning sea along with comfortable seating areas with 42-inch HDTVs as well as large marble bathrooms with double vanities and separate walk-in showers.
Little ones will enjoy the special amenities provided just for them, such as child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows as well as bathroom toiletries, in-room activities and a variety of children's TV channels. Supplies for infants and toddlers, such as baby cots, wipes, diapers, bottle warmers, portable baths and even child-proof electric plugs makes the Family Room or Suite feel just like home. For dining, kids can choose from a wide selection of healthy items and traditional favourites either in-room or at the hotel's various restaurants. Table activities along with kiddie cutlery and crockery complete the experience for little guests.
Perfectly paired with the new Family Rooms & Suites, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is offering its "Family Fun" package with daily breakfast and late check-out. The package also includes a VIP lounge check-in for kids as well as a 10 percent discount at the Waldorf Astoria Shop where they can find various games and the famous Waldorf Astoria bear.
The resort features a generous 200-metre private soft-sand beach along with separate temperature-controlled pools for adults and children allowing for both fun and relaxation. When mum and dad need some time alone, kids will be entertained at the supervised Coco Kids Club and for family together time, the resort provides numerous leisure activities for everyone to enjoy. The dedicated Water Sports Centre offers an array of beach activities including scenic boat tours, kayaking, and pedal boating.
It wouldn't be a holiday without some pampering at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa. Along with an extensive array of treatments, the unique Spa Suites are perfect for couples and luxuriously appointed with steam room, sauna, bath and more.
For bookings and reservations, please call +971-4-818 2222, email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com or book online at waldorfastoria.com/dubai.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.