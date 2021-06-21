- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Moulding the World Leaders of Tomorrow
Graduate from Zayed University with a Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs infused with a unique skill set that is in high demand.
From conflict to poverty, deforestation to pandemics, we live in a demanding era and face unforeseen challenges. A central hub, such as the UAE, provides the perfect launchpad for those who are interested in pursuing a career in diplomacy and international affairs. The rapidly changing global political environment makes it the right moment to begin or upskill your journey in this arena. According to StudyPortals, international affairs is the most important degree of 2021 owing to the need to hone a global perspective to understand and eventually mellow the conflicts of the world around us.
What sets a graduate of diplomacy and international affairs apart from the ordinary debater is their skillset. Students who specialise in this field learn fundamental competencies such as critical thinking and quantitative reasoning, analytical writing, global awareness, in-depth research, information and technological literacy, diplomatic discussion, and the presentation of strategic ideas on sensitive issues.
No matter the field, these skills are applicable across a range of careers within and beyond roles in international affairs and are transferable to many areas of study like the environment and climate change, health, conflict resolution, or social justice. In the US alone, the Bureau of Labour Statistics states that international affairs positions are expected to grow by 6 per cent through 2029. Two of the most famous graduates with an international affairs degree are Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations and late US President John F. Kennedy.
The UAE has risen from endless winding dunes of sand to a 'Land of Golden Opportunities' in a span of five decades. Foreign investment and a large expatriate population have been a large part of this growth. The reason is that the country is welcoming and tolerant to all cultures and has great diplomatic and bilateral ties with most of the world's nations.
Supporting the UAE and the region in its development is Zayed University, a public university bearing the name of the Founding Father of the UAE, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It has excelled as a robust pillar of education in the country for more than two decades. The institution provides a vibrant academic environment, from dedicated, internationally accredited faculty to research-focused curricula to state-of-the-art facilities on the campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Zayed University's primary goal is to create a leading position in diplomacy and international affairs in the UAE on both the academic and practical level. Students enrolled in Zayed University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduate as motivated and passionate students who understand the complex issues confronting the nation, the region and the world around them. Dr. Denis Sullivan, Dean, College of Humanities and Social Sciences says, "Our College boasts a vibrant and diverse community of internationally renowned teaching and research faculty and staff. Our mission is to enable students to explore their passions, train for their futures, and thrive inside and outside of the classroom by providing them opportunities for practical, experiential learning and work. Our combined efforts - teaching, research, community engagement, student leadership and extra-curricular activities - reflect Zayed University's vision to promote rigorous international standards of academic excellence; and contribute to the health, happiness, and development of the UAE and the world.
Graduate Programme
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Zayed University offers a globally recognised graduate programme in diplomacy and international affairs.
Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs
Zayed University launched the Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs in 2009 with 18 enrolled students on the Abu Dhabi campus. Since then, 121 students have graduated.
The programme offers participants the opportunity to develop core skills such as communication and cross-cultural management as well as in-depth knowledge of diplomatic history, political economy, and regional and global relations.
Students come from wide-ranging functional and industry backgrounds, as well as the defence, public and not-for-profit sectors, all of whom benefit from improving their understanding of the multiple effects that international factors can have on their objectives.
Zayed University educates future generations of diplomats for dynamic and exciting careers in diplomacy and international studies in private and public sector organisations. However, today's diplomats work on a broad range of topics such as climate change, conflict resolution, environmental and humanitarian issues, global health, and science and technology, to name a few. Possible career choices include the Foreign Service, Ministry of Interior, Department of Defense or other government organisations, international civil service, international NGOs (working in fields such as development and humanitarian assistance), think tanks and news media.
Graduate Programme Structure
The 30 credit-hour programme is offered in English on Zayed University's campuses located in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. On average the degree can be completed in three semesters.
Gain Universally Applicable Skills
Those who graduate with a degree in diplomacy and international affairs gain an impressive skillset that is applicable in multiple fields. A clear outcome of completing this programme is an in-depth understanding of advanced political, economic, and historical concepts, with the ability to connect these various disciplines when explaining local and international events. Becoming globally aware, students will also be able to evaluate and critique political, social and economic forces as well as analysing the socio-cultural norms that affect international events. Strong research skills are developed, i.e. investigation, collection and utilisation of data from multiple reputable sources. Overall, students will have the ready expertise to headway UAE's international relationships. They can evaluate the complex political, administrative, and legal structure of the state and produce strategies and practices to the understanding of the UAE's contributions to the international political and economic system.
Launch your Career to be a Global Leader of Tomorrow
The programme is ideal for job seekers with bachelor's degrees who want to enter the workforce after graduation. The programme is also designed for participants who want to make a career change, use their degree for career advancement, enhance their skills in their current positions or pursue a doctoral degree. Admission is open to males and females of all nationalities. Applicants must have earned a four-year baccalaureate degree with a CGPA of 3.0 or higher from an accredited university and demonstrate sufficient English proficiency to manage a challenging, fast-paced graduate programme.
Zayed University is committed to helping graduate students to afford their education by providing financial aid including academic merit and alumni scholarships as well as corporate discounts.
The application deadline for Fall 2021 is July 18.
If you are looking for an intellectually stimulating and immediately relevant programme in the field of communication, contact the College of Communication and Media Sciences, Zayed University at +971-2-599-3605 / dgs.recruitment@zu.ac.ae or visit the website at www.zu.ac.ae
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.